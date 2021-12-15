Browns place six on COVID-19 lists

Getty Images

The Browns continue to make roster moves as their COVID-19 numbers rise.

Cleveland has officially placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list after multiple reports surfaced that the quarterback tested positive for the virus earlier on Wednesday. If Mayfield has two negative tests separated by 24 hours, he’ll be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

The Browns have also placed safety John Johnson, cornerback Troy Hill, defensive tackle Malik McDowell, and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo on the COVID-19 list and safety Nate Meadors on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Cleveland now has 18 players on its COVID-19 lists.

Hill was already unlikely to play in Saturday’s game with a knee injury.

Additionally, Cleveland signed receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley from its practice squad to the 53-man roster. And the club signed tight end Nick Guggemos, receiver Alexander Hollins, and offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah to the practice squad.