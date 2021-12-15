Cardinals sign Breon Borders with Robert Alford out of practice

Getty Images

The Cardinals listed Robert Alford as a non-participant in practice Wednesday and that may have played into their decision to make an addition to the cornerback corps.

Arizona signed Breon Borders off the Titans’ practice squad. He’s the fifth cornerback on the team’s active roster.

Borders played in 11 games for the Titans this season and most of his playing time came on special teams. He was credited with five tackles and two passes defensed.

Alford was listed as out with a pectoral, although the Cardinals only conducted a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. Running back James Conner (ankle), defensive tackle Leki Fotu (shoulder), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee), defensive tackle Zach Kerr (ribs), and defensive tackle Corey Peters (knee) were also listed as out.

Defensive end Jordan Phillips (thumb) and guard Justin Pugh (calf) were listed as limited while tight end David Wells has been designated for return from injured reserve.