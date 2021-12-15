Chiefs place Willie Gay on COVID-19 reserve list, rule out L’Jarius Sneed

Getty Images

The Chiefs placed linebacker Willie Gay on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced. Defensive lineman Chris Jones and receiver Josh Gordon were placed on the list earlier this week.

In nine games, with eight starts, Gay has made 38 tackles, half a sack, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

The Chiefs also won’t have cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Sneed was expected to return Kansas City from his hometown of Minden, Louisiana, but did not practice Wednesday.

Sneed also missed Sunday’s victory over the Raiders after the death of his brother, T.Q.

He has 62 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 games this season.

Offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (knee) is questionable but was a full participant all week.