Colts add Jack Doyle to Wednesday injury report

The Colts have a relatively clean injury report but there are potentially two points of concern for Saturday night’s matchup with the Patriots.

Indianapolis linebacker Bobby Okereke missed his second straight day of practice due to an illness. And tight end Jack Doyle was added to Wednesday’s report as a limited participant in practice with an ankle injury.

Okereke leads the Colts with 107 total tackles and has played nearly every defensive snap. He’s also recorded an interception, a sack, and three passes defensed.

Doyle has appeared in all 13 of Indianapolis’ games, making 27 catches for 291 yards with three touchdowns in 2021.

Center Ryan Kelly, who missed the Colts last game while on the COVID-19 list, was upgraded from limited to a full participant.

Tight end Kylen Granson was also upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday after he was limited for personal reasons on Tuesday.