Colts sign Malik Jefferson to 53-player roster

The Colts signed linebacker Malik Jefferson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday, the team announced.

The Colts also signed safety Will Redmond to the practice squad.

The Colts signed Jefferson to the practice squad Sept. 1. He originally signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 5 and participated in the team’s 2021 offseason program and training camp,

Jefferson has appeared in 34 career games in his time with the Titans (2020), Chargers (2019-20), Browns (2019) and Bengals (2018). He has three tackles and 13 special teams stops.

Jefferson entered the league as a third-round choice of the Bengals in 2018.

Redmond has played 31 career games in his time wit teh Packers, Chiefs and 49ers.