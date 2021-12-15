Cowboys designate Donovan Wilson to return from IR

Getty Images

The Cowboys designated safety Donovan Wilson to return from injured reserve Wednesday. He was back at practice.

Wilson went on injured reserve Nov. 24 with shoulder and chest injuries.

Wilson injured his groin during training camp and aggravated it in the season opener. He returned to action in Week 6 and was back in the starting lineup in Week 10 before his injury against the Chiefs.

In six games this season, Wilson has 18 tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hit.

He is in his third season since the Cowboys made Wilson a sixth-round choice out of Texas A&M.

The Cowboys also signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton to the practice squad.