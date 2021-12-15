Davante Adams on offensive pass interference flag: If you did a DNA test, there’s nothing on him

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was flagged for offensive pass interference on Sunday against the Bears. To say he did not agree with the call would be an understatement.

Adams said today that he never touched Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, even suggesting a forensic analysis should be performed.

“I let the ref know that and for some reason he thought I was joking around when I told him I don’t push off,” Adams said. “I’m like, you might hear this from a lot of people, but I don’t like that call, man, because I don’t touch the DB. I’ve got a lot of stuff to worry about and touching him, messing with him, hand fighting or whatever they’re trying to say I did? If you did a DNA test on that man’s shoulder, there’s nothing on him until he touched me. If for whatever reason he collapsed, I would not be a suspect in that murder because I did not touch him before the ball came and before I got touched. But [the official] said he saw it and I think he was mad at me for yelling at him. . . . I take pride in not putting my hands on the defensive back.”

For the record, video makes clear that Adams did touch Johnson. But Adams’ comments are amusing, and anyway, the penalty didn’t really matter, as the Bears declined the penalty because the third-down pass to Adams was incomplete.