David Bakhtiari listed as limited at Packers practice, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t participate

Getty Images

Left tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played a down for the Packers this season, but the team hasn’t shut him down for the season and he took a step back toward the lineup on Wednesday.

Bakhtiari was listed as a limited participant in practice for the first time since he had arthroscopic knee surgery in late November. Bakhtiari tore his ACL late last season and opened the season on the physically unable to perform list. He was activated and briefly returned to practice before heading back to the operating room.

The Packers noted that they held a walkthrough, so exact participation levels were an estimation. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was listed as out with the toe injury he’s been dealing with for the last few weeks and he would almost certainly have been out of a full practice session as well.

Right tackle Billy Turner (knee), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) were also listed as out. Running back Aaron Jones (knee) joined wide receivers Malik Taylor (abdomen) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) in the limited category.