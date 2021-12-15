DeAndre Hopkins getting second opinion on leg injury

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is seeking a second opinion on his leg injury, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday.

The news comes after Hopkins underwent an MRI on Monday, and second opinions happen only when bad news is delivered on the first opinion.

The practice report later today will provide the specific part of the leg, but NFL Media reports it’s Hopkins’ knee that is injured.

Hopkins made five catches for 54 yards in 68 snaps against the Rams on Monday night. He has 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

In his career before this season, Hopkins had missed only two games and never more than one in a season. He already missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

If Hopkins’ injury is long term, Larry Fitzgerald remains a free agent. Fitzgerald spent 17 seasons in Arizona, and in 2020, he caught 54 passes for 409 yards and a touchdown.

Kingsbury called running back ﻿James Conner﻿ day-to-day after Conner underwent an MRI on an ankle.

Conner had 13 carries for 31 yards and two touchdowns Monday night to go with nine catches for 94 yards.