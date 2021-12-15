DeAndre Hopkins likely to miss rest of regular season, return for postseason

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury on Monday night that will likely keep him out for the next few weeks.

Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee but could return in the playoffs, according to ESPN.

Surgery is a possibility but Hopkins will get a second opinion before deciding on that.

Hopkins has missed three games already this season and hasn’t been as productive as usual even when he has played. His 2021 season will finish with career lows in catches (42) and yards (572).