Dolphins claim Calvin Munson off waivers from Patriots

Getty Images

The Dolphins claimed linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from New England on Wednesday.

Munson joined the Patriots on Oct. 27, signing with New England off the Dolphins’ practice squad. He played six games for the Patriots, making three tackles and six special teams stops before being waived.

He has spent parts of three seasons with the Dolphins. Munson played all 16 games with the Dolphins in 2020 and two with them in 2019.

Munson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2017.