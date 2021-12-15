Ezekiel Elliott will continue wearing knee brace for added stability

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott wore a knee brace for the first time since high school in Sunday’s victory over Washington. He said Wednesday he will continue wearing it.

“It just kind of holds me in place,” Elliott said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “A lot of times when I’m kind of getting gimpy or banged up is when I kind of get rolled up, rolled on, or just land on my knee. I think the brace gives me more stability.”

Elliott said he initially injured his right knee in the victory over the Panthers in Week 4. He did not show up on the practice report until Week 10 with the injury, however, and then aggravated it in Week 11.

He has not missed a start but has not looked like himself.

Elliott has not rushed for 100 yards in a game since Week 5 and has averaged under 4.0 yards per carry the past five games.

Elliott said time off during mini-bye after back-to-back Thursday games helped his knee more than anything.

“Definitely is the best I’ve felt in a while,” Elliott said.