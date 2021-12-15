Five-time Pro Bowler Len Hauss dies at 79

Getty Images

Former Washington offensive lineman Len Hauss died Wednesday at a hospital in his hometown of Jesup, Georgia, Matt Schudel of The Washington Post reports. Hauss was 79.

Hauss started 192 consecutive games at center in his 14-year NFL career with Washington. He played in a Super Bowl and was a five-time Pro Bowler.

Washington drafted Hauss in the ninth round of the 1964 draft. His last season was 1977.

He retired after Washington coach Jack Pardee cut him days before the start of the 1978 season. Hauss returned to Georgia and got into the banking business until about 10 years ago, according to Schudel.

Hauss was named to Washington’s 70th anniversary team in 2002.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, the former Janis Johnson of Jesup; a daughter, Lana Hauss Snyder of Winder, Georgia; a sister; and two granddaughters.