George Kittle is the NFC offensive player of the week

The 49ers needed a win in Cincinnati last Sunday to keep a leg up in the race for an NFC playoff spot and they leaned heavily on one of their best players to get it.

Tight end George Kittle caught 13 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime win, including three catches came on the game-winning touchdown drive. He also made an impressive 19-yard catch to set up Robbie Gould‘s missed field goal at the end of regulation and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was left to lament his team’s inability to find a way to slow Kittle down.

Kittle was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of the performance.

It’s the first time he’s received the weekly honor, but won’t be the last if he continues to play the way he did last Sunday.