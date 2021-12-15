Injured Lions tackle Tyrell Crosby has back surgery

Getty Images

Tackle Tyrell Crosby has spent he entire season on injured reserve for the Detroit Lions after being waived/injured by the team at the end of training camp. Three months after he moved to the team’s injured list, Crosby had surgery.

Crosby posted a photo of himself recovering in the hospital on Tuesday.

“Nothing gonna stop me from smiling! Finally on the road to recovery,” Crosby wrote on his Twitter account.

Crosby missed time in the preseason with what was stated as a Grade 1 hamstring strain at the time. He didn’t play in the team’s first two preseason games before playing just nine snaps in their preseason finale. Crosby then was waived/injured during roster cuts and reverted to the injured list when he cleared waivers.

Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the surgery focused on a back injury that Crosby had been dealing with and was “misdiagnosed” in training camp.

Crosby started 11 of 12 games he appeared in last season for the Lions and had played fairly well. He’s played in 38 career games in Detroit with 18 total starts.

With Crosby in the final year of his rookie deal with the Lions, he’ll become a free agent after the season. Detroit is set at tackle with Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell in the starting lineup. Crosby has shown to be a capable performer and won the Morris Trophy during his final year at Oregon as the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12. If the back surgery gets him back to his prior form, Crosby should have suitors this offseason.