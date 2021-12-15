Jakeem Grant snags NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Bears lost another game last Sunday night, but Jakeem Grant had little to hang his head about when the night was over.

Grant scored a pair of touchdowns in the 45-30 loss to the Packers. Grant scored on a 46-yard pass in the first quarter as Chicago jumped out to a 10-0 lead and took a punt back 97 yards for a score to put his team up 24-14 in the second quarter.

The punt return score was the third of Grant’s career and the first by any player in the NFL this season.

The Bears would blow the lead, but Grant’s play led the NFL to name him the NFC’s special teams player of the week. It’s his first award in the NFC after winning a pair of them while with the Dolphins earlier in his career.