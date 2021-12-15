Jalen Hurts “trending upward,” Gardner Minshew will get some first-team reps

Getty Images

Jalen Hurts did not play in the Eagles’ Week 13 win over the Jets because of an ankle injury and he was able to use last week as a chance to heal up more before the Eagles return to action against Washington this week.

Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday that Hurts is “trending upward” in his recovery, but he won’t be taking all the first-team reps in the team’s walkthrough practice. Sirianni said Gardner Minshew will also take some snaps after starting against the Jets.

“We’ll see,” Sirianni said. “We’re going to do what we need to do and walk through today. . . . Last walkthrough, both Gardner and Jalen got reps and will do the same thing today. Then we’ll see how everything goes tomorrow.”

Sirianni said Hurts is the team’s starter as long as he’s healthy. If that’s the way things look on Wednesday, Hurts’ reps should go up in the remaining practices of the week.