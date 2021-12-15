John Ross, Oshane Ximines test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Giants are the latest team to have more positive COVID-19 tests pop up this week.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that receiver John Ross and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines have tested positive for the virus and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ross has appeared in 10 games this season, making 11 catches for 224 yards with a touchdown.

has played a rotational role on defense but hasn’t played in a game since Week 12. He has 12 total tackles this season.

Rookie receiver Kadarius Toney also went on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. Offensive lineman West Martin went on it last week but it sounds like he’s getting close to coming off it as Judge noted he’s on his way back from Arizona — where the Giants practiced last week.

The Giants host the Cowboys on Sunday this week.