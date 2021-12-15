Josh Allen: Foot feels “quite a bit better”

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that quarterback Josh Allen’s sprained foot was still feeling sore on Wednesday, but Allen sounded optimistic about his chances of playing when he spoke to the media.

Allen was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice and Mitchell Trubisky took first team reps during the session as the Bills worked to make sure he’ll be ready to play if needed. Allen said he’ll keep that from happening as long as he’s physically able to do so and said things are moving in the right direction right now.

“Feeling good,” Allen said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “We’ve got a few more days to rehab and obviously I’d love to play and I guess we’ll have to reevaluate some things in a couple of days, but as of right now it feels pretty good. Fortunate enough to have the training staff that we do, getting work on it around the clock. It’s quite a bit better, so hats off to the training staff for putting up with me in the training room and getting me the attention that I needed.”

Allen’s coming off an excellent second half against the Buccaneers and the Bills would love to keep the momentum going against this weekend’s NFC South opponent, but it remains to be seen if Allen’s foot will cooperate.