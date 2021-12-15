Josh Allen still sore, Mitchell Trubisky gets reps at Bills walkthrough

Getty Images

The Bills decided to hold a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and head coach Sean McDermott explained the decision by saying he wants players “as rested as possible” after playing an overtime game off a short week.

One particular player that could benefit from that rest is quarterback Josh Allen, who is considered day-to-day after spraining his foot in the loss to the Buccaneers. McDermott didn’t offer much in the way of predictions about Allen’s status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers during his press conference.

“We just have to really take it one day at a time because, No. 1, I’m not a doctor, and I just rely on what [head athletic trainer Nate Breske] and our training staff gives me from a medical standpoint,” McDermott said. “He’s working through it, he’s a tough guy. The soreness is still there, that’s to be expected. I love his attitude and I think that’s key when you’re trying to come off any injury, the attitude and the mindset.”

Mitchell Trubisky got reps with the first team during the walkthrough session and McDermott declared the former Bears starter “more than capable” of handling the job if the Bills have to go that route this weekend.