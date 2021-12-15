Justin Herbert named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Herbert has put together some solid performances to help the Chargers get to 8-5 on the season. But he was as good as ever in Sunday’s 37-21 victory over the Giants.

Now he’s been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Herbert finished Sunday’s game 23-of-31 passing for 275 yards with three touchdowns, good for a season-high 133.1 passer rating. He also added 19 rushing yards on four carries.

His most impressive throw came just before halftime when he winged a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton that made the score 24-7. Herbert’s pass went around 65 yards in the air and hit Guyton in stride as he crossed the goal line.

In 13 games this year, Herbert has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,822 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Herbert’s next game will be the biggest of his young career, as the Chargers host the Chiefs this week on Thursday night. If Herbert continues to roll, Los Angeles could overtake Kansas City in the division race for the AFC West. The Chargers already beat the Chiefs earlier in the season.