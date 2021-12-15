Lamar Jackson not practicing today, status for Sunday undecided

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t practicing today.

Jackson, who suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday, is considered day-to-day, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said today.

The Ravens do not yet know whether Jackson will be ready to go in time to play Sunday against the Packers.

Baltimore has signed quarterback Josh Johnson off the Jets’ practice squad, although Harbaugh said that’s as much about wanting depth at quarterback out of concerns regarding the league-wide COVID-19 situation as it is about concerns that Jackson won’t be able to play on Sunday.

Tyler Huntley is the Ravens’ No. 1 quarterback while Jackson is out.