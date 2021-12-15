Leonard Williams listed as limited, Saquon Barkley as out at Giants practice

Getty Images

Word on Tuesday was that Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams‘ elbow injury was not as bad as initially feared and that he could be able to play against the Cowboys this weekend.

The team’s first injury report of the week lends some support to the idea that Williams has a chance to play. Williams was listed as limited by the Giants, who noted that the participation level was an estimation because they held a walkthrough.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was listed as out of practice along with offensive linemana Ben Bredeson (ankle), kicker Graham Gano (illness), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad), and defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot).

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was listed as limited, but the Giants have already made plans to start Mike Glennon this weekend. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) joined Jones in that category.