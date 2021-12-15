Marvin Jones downplays report of a heated exchange with Urban Meyer

Getty Images

Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones met with the media Wednesday, his first availability since a report over the weekend about a heated argument he had with Urban Meyer. Jones downplayed what transpired between the 10-year veteran and his head coach.

Jones said it happened 2 1/2 weeks ago. He characterized it more as a conversation and denied leaving the team facility in anger afterward.

“I will just say this: There was something that was brought to my attention that I didn’t like too well,” Jones said, via video from John Shipley of Jaguar Report. “I approached him about it, and we talked, and we handled it like grown men. That’s all I have to say about that.”

Jones reportedly wasn’t happy with public and private criticism of the receiver group. Jones didn’t provide details about exactly what prompted him to seek out Meyer to express his feelings.

“We have a lot of conversations, me and (Meyer), about this team,” Jones said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team website. “I’m the old head. I’m the voice of the locker room.”