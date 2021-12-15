Mike Glennon set to start for Giants again this week

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that Daniel Jones would not be cleared to return to action this week and Giants head coach Joe Judge confirmed that on Wednesday.

Judge told reporters that Jones did not get the green light after consulting with doctors about his neck injury and that Mike Glennon will remain the team’s starting quarterback when the Giants face the Cowboys this Sunday.

It will be Glennon’s third straight start. He’s gone 40-of-80 for 378 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions as the team’s been outscored 57-30 in a pair of losses.

Judge was asked about the possibility of the Giants taking a look at Jake Fromm after signing him off the Bills practice squad a couple of weeks ago. He didn’t rule that out, but, for now, the team’s sticking with the status quo when it comes to replacing Jones in the lineup.