Mike Hughes is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes was on from Kansas City’s first defensive snap against the Raiders on Sunday.

When defensive lineman Jarran Reed forced running back Josh Jacobs to fumble on the first play from scrimmage, Hughes was there to pick up the loose ball and return it for a 23-yard touchdown.

Hughes is not a regular starter in Kansas City’s rotation, but was out there in place of L’Jarius Sneed, who was with his family after his brother was killed last week.

Now, Hughes has been rewarded for his performance in the game, earning AFC defensive player of the week.

Not only did Hughes recover a fumble to begin the 48-9 blowout, but he also caused two more. In the second quarter, he jarred the ball loose from receiver Hunter Renfrow, which safety Tyrann Mathieu recovered. That led to a 6-yard touchdown by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Then in the fourth quarter, Hughes effectively ended the game by forcing receiver Zay Jones to fumble after catching a pass deep in Kansas City territory.

Hughes likely won’t be in the starting lineup this week, as Snead returns. But if the Chiefs need Hughes against the Chargers’ explosive offense, they know he can be effective against an AFC West rival.