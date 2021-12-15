NBC to broadcast 21 of 43 USFL games in the 2022 season

Getty Images

USFL 2.0 arrives in 2022. And two networks will be broadcasting the games.

NBC will formally announce on Wednesday that an agreement has been reached to televise regular-season and postseason games presented by the USFL.

Fox, which owns the resurrected USFL, will partner with NBC to televise the 43 games to be played by the league. NBC will handle 21, and Fox will televise the other 22.

The 21 NBC games will be televised across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

The league, which first debuted in 1983, will return with eight teams playing in one location. The teams will carry the names of the original franchises: Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Spring football leagues routinely have failed. The new dynamic this time around is legalized gambling. Bettors will need things on which to bet, and the 43 USFL games will help satisfy that desire as it relates to football after football season has ended.