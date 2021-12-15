NFL awards international marketing rights in eight countries to 18 teams

Getty Images

The NFL’s continuing efforts to expand its global reach continued at this week’s league meeting in Dallas when international marketing rights in eight countries were awarded to 18 teams.

Some of the teams were granted those marketing rights in multiple countries, so there were 26 rights awarded in total. The teams will have access to these countries for marketing, fan engagement, and other initiatives to build the fan base outside of the United States.

The league previously announced that all 32 teams will play in foreign countries over the next eight seasons and Wednesday’s announcement says the league “will use its best efforts” to have teams play in their marketing areas.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden the NFL’s global reach by building long-term relationships with these international markets that will play a large role in the continued growth and expansion of our sport for years to come,” Buccaneers owner and NFL international committee chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement.

The full list of rights assigned on Wednesday is below:

Australia: Los Angeles Rams

Brazil: Miami Dolphins

Canada: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

China: Los Angeles Rams

Germany: Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mexico: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers