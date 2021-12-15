NFL, NFLPA: No limit on practice squad elevations for the postseason

Getty Images

In a rule change enacted last year, NFL teams became able to promote and return a player to the practice squad twice without exposing them to waivers or releasing them from the active roster.

On Wednesday, the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to tweak that rule for the 2021 postseason. There will no longer be a cap on how many times a player can be called up and sent down without being dropped from the roster.

The change will also apply to players who have already been promoted and demoted twice during the regular season.

In addition to the standard elevation, there is also a COVID-19 promotion for teams with players on the COVID reserve list. Promotions under that proviso do not count toward the two-promotion limit.