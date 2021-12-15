NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15

Getty Images

The NFL released the following playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 season:

AFC

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-4) (vs. Indianapolis (7-6), Saturday night, 8:20 PM ET, NFLN)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + KC loss OR

NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + DEN loss + LAC loss OR

NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + PIT loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + LAC loss OR

NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie + CIN loss OR

NE win + MIA loss or tie + CLE loss + BAL loss + CIN loss + LAC loss OR

NE win + MIA loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss + LV loss + CIN-DEN tie

NOTE: There are other complex scenarios for New England that involve multiple ties and strength-of-victory permutations.

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) (at Pittsburgh (6-6-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

TEN win + IND loss

NFC

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-3) (at Detroit (1-11-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

ARI win or tie OR

NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

NO loss or tie + PHI loss + ATL loss or tie + GB win or tie OR

NO loss or tie + SF tie + LAR loss OR

MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

SF tie + LAR loss + PHI-WAS tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (9-4) (at N.Y. Giants (4-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR

DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

DAL win + NO loss or tie OR

DAL win + SF loss OR

DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR

MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

GREEN BAY PACKERS (10-3) (at Baltimore (8-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

GB win or tie OR

MIN loss or tie

Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:

NO loss or tie + SF loss OR

NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

NO loss or tie + LAR loss + SF tie OR

SF loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

LAR loss + SF tie + PHI-WAS tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) (vs. Seattle (5-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

L.A. Rams clinch playoff berth with:

LAR win + NO loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR

LAR win + NO loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

LAR win + MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

LAR tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-3) (vs. New Orleans (6-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR

MIN loss or tie + PHI-WAS tie OR

SF loss + PHI-WAS tie