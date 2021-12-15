NFLPA tells NFL “I told you so” on daily testing for vaccinated players

Getty Images

In September, the NFL Players Association urged the league to resume daily COVID testing of all players. The NFL decided not to do so.

Now, the NFLPA is telling the league “I told you so.”

“The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union’s call for daily testing months ago,” the union said on Twitter. “We’re talking to our player leadership and to the NFL about potential changes to the protocols so that we can complete the season.”

The tweet includes a quote from NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter from September 7, in which Tretter points out the logical flaws of testing vaccinated players once per week.

“For up to six days, the virus spreads throughout the facility with no one knowing,” Tretter said. “When it gets to the following Monday, the teams resumes testing and 10+ players and staff test positive.”

He’s right. Players should be tested daily, regardless of status. As the NFL tries to hold the 2021 season together, it’s easy to change back to daily testing. Hopefully, that — and other steps — will be taken, immediately.