NFLPA tells NFL “I told you so” on daily testing for vaccinated players

Posted by Mike Florio on December 15, 2021, 1:21 PM EST
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LI - NFLPA
Getty Images

In September, the NFL Players Association urged the league to resume daily COVID testing of all players. The NFL decided not to do so.

Now, the NFLPA is telling the league “I told you so.”

“The NFL decided to take away a critical weapon in our fight against the transmission of COVID-19 despite our union’s call for daily testing months ago,” the union said on Twitter. “We’re talking to our player leadership and to the NFL about potential changes to the protocols so that we can complete the season.”

The tweet includes a quote from NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter from September 7, in which Tretter points out the logical flaws of testing vaccinated players once per week.

“For up to six days, the virus spreads throughout the facility with no one knowing,” Tretter said. “When it gets to the following Monday, the teams resumes testing and 10+ players and staff test positive.”

He’s right. Players should be tested daily, regardless of status. As the NFL tries to hold the 2021 season together, it’s easy to change back to daily testing. Hopefully, that — and other steps — will be taken, immediately.

16 responses to “NFLPA tells NFL “I told you so” on daily testing for vaccinated players

  1. They should have done that right from the get-go, not create rules based on vaccination status.

  2. The testing schedule was to reward vaccinated players and punish or inconvenience unvaccinated ones.

  3. And yet if I raise so much as one ill-reasoned peep about the vaccine’s efficacy I’m told to leave it to the “experts”…. Right

  4. Someone with two vaccines and two booster shots carries just as much viral load of COVId when infected as someone who is completely unvaccinated. The vaccines and booster shots in no way affect transmission of the virus….

  7. I think they should go the opposite way and not test a player unless he has symptoms. If the general public was tested as often as a pro athlete the whole country would grind to a halt for no real reason.

  8. Of course if the NFLPA felt that strongly that daily testing should be done, they could have pushed for it more or done it for their players themselves.

  9. I know this isn’t a completely relevant comment but there’s something laughable about the NFLPA trying to strut its stuff on the NFL when basically has been the good cop to the NFL’s bad cop and overall sucks as a Player’s Association, worst one out of all the major sports in this country.

    Broken clock can be right sometimes though.

  10. The league wanted to incentivize players to get the vaccine. Understandable. At this point, those who are willing to get it have done so. There’s no longer any reason to maintain a policy that incentivizes jumping on a ship that’s already sailed.
    Go back to testing daily. It’s a no-brainer.

  11. There likely isn’t one player who would have agreed to daily testing even though publicly that’s what they said.

  12. On the flip side, the NFL did that rule to try to get players to get vaxxed. Had the testing been done every day I’m sure a good number of players would’ve thought that it was counterproductive wouldve put the vaccine in the back burner.

  16. The NFLPA is right. But they still would have run into resistance in this matter from unvaccinated players.

