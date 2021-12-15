Owners approve interviews of head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Getty Images

The NFL told teams in October that teams would be allowed to interview head coaching candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season, but it turned out that adoption of the measure had to be formally approved during a vote of team owners at this week’s meetings in Dallas.

According to multiple reports, that vote has taken place and, as expected, it has been approved. The approval is on a one-year basis, so any attempt to have the change in place for the future will likely require another vote at some point down the line.

Under the new rule, teams that no longer employ their head coach from the beginning of the season or have given that coach notice that they will not be returning for the next season are eligible to hold such interviews. The Raiders are the only team currently in that position as Jon Gruden’s resignation left Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach in Las Vegas.

The Raiders and any other team that might decide to get a jump on the coaching interview process can request interviews with coaches working for other clubs on December 28. Any currently unemployed coach is free to interview at any time.