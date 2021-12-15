Owners approve Las Vegas as host of Super Bowl LVIII

Getty Images

During their winter meetings Wednesday, NFL owners unanimously approved Las Vegas as the host site of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.

“Las Vegas, the Super Bowl is coming,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said. “I think there’s some people that I’d like to thank, starting with Roger Goodell, the National Football League and my 31 other partners for trusting us with the most valuable asset that the NFL has.”

New Orleans originally was the host venue for the game before the league expanded its regular-season schedule to 17 games. The extra week created an overlap between Super Bowl week ad Mardi Gras, so New Orleans now will host Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

Las Vegas also will host the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 6 and the NFL draft on April 28-30. The city was scheduled to host the 2020 draft before the event moved to virtual only in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tremendously pleased (with the Las Vegas market),” said Peter O’Reilly, the league’s executive vice president, club business and league events. “Obviously, the Raiders have really instantly established themselves so well in the market.”

Los Angeles will host Super Bowl LVI in February, and Phoenix will host Super Bowl LVII in 2023.