Patriots designate Josh Uche for return, activate Joshuah Bledsoe

The Patriots played without linebacker Josh Uche in their last three games, but he’s on his way back to the lineup this week.

Uche took part in practice on Tuesday, which opens up the window for his return from injured reserve. Uche went on the list due to an ankle injury and can practice for 21 days before the team reaches a deadline to activate him.

Uche had 10 tackles, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in nine games before his injury.

The Patriots also activated safety Joshuah Bledsoe from the non-football injury list. Bledsoe was a sixth-round pick earlier this year and has been out since breaking his wrist at the Senior Bowl.

Linebacker Calvin Munson was waived in a corresponding move.