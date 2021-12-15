Potential first-round QB Carson Strong enters NFL draft, skipping Nevada’s bowl game

Getty Images

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has announced that he is turning pro and will skip the upcoming bowl game.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Strong was the offensive player of the year in the Mountain West Conference in both 2020 and 2021. A three-year starter, Strong completed 70 percent of his passes in 2021 and threw 36 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

“As much as I would like to play one more season or even one more game in my Nevada uniform, after a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided that it is best for me to begin my preparation for the 2022 NFL draft,” Strong wrote on Twitter.

Few draft commentators consider Strong the best quarterback in this year’s draft class, but he’s generally recognized as being in the mix to be either a first-round or second-day pick. Other top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft will include Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, Sam Howell of North Carolina, Malik Willis of Liberty and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati.