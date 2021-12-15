Rams place three more players on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

As the Browns and Washington, the Rams’ cluster of those in the COVID-19 protocols continues to grow.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that outside linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Johnny Mundt, and tight end Jared Pinkney have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That brings the Rams’ total to 16 players between the 53-man roster and practice squad, including cornerback Jalen Ramsey and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Hollins was just activated from injured reserve after he’d been out since Week Three. In his first game back on Monday, he had two tackles in his 17 defense snaps and three special teams snaps.

Hollins has 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

Mundt has been out since tearing his ACL in the Week Six win over the Giants. Pinkney has been on the club’s practice squad.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and running back Darrell Henderson are also on Los Angeles’ COVID-19 list.