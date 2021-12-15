Ravens sign Josh Johnson off Jets practice squad

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that the team is planning to start Lamar Jackson at quarterback against the Packers this weekend despite the sprained ankle he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns, but the team is making sure they have enough depth in the event those plans change.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that the Ravens are signing Josh Johnson off of the Jets’ practice squad. Tyler Huntley is the No. 2 behind Jackson on the Ravens depth chart.

It will be the second time that Johnson has spent time on the Ravens roster. Johnson spent most of the 2016 offseason and the entire preseason in Baltimore before being cut loose. He’s spent time with 13 NFL teams in total since entering the league in 2008.

He played in three games with the Jets this season and completed 29-of-45 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran for a two-point conversion in a Week 12 win over the Texans.