Seahawks sign Tanner Muse to 53-man roster

The Seahawks have made a few roster moves on Wednesday, bringing a former third-round pick to their 53-man roster.

Seattle announced that the team has signed linebacker Tanner Muse off its practice squad to the active roster.

The Raiders drafted Muse in the third round of last year’s draft but he missed all of the 2020 season with a foot injury. He was cut in early September before ever playing a regular-season snap for the franchise.

Muse joined the Seahawks on Sept. 8 and has been on their practice squad throughout the season. Muse has appeared in a pair of games this season as a standard elevation, playing special teams. He’s recorded three tackles.

Seattle has also placed defensive back Gavin Heslop on injured reserve after breaking his leg in Sunday’s victory over Houston.

And the Seahawks have signed safety Josh Jones to their practice squad.