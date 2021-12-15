Sean Payton was out sick Wednesday, has tested negative for COVID-19

Getty Images

Given all the COVID-19 cases around the league this week, so no one would be blamed for thinking that word from New Orleans that head coach Sean Payton was out of Saints practice with an illness would be followed by news of another positive test.

For now, though, that’s not the case. Payton has continued to test negative and was taking part in team meetings remotely as a precaution because he was feeling under the weather. Quarterback Taysom Hill said that the team was able to have a productive day even though Payton wasn’t around.

“Like anything else, the show must go on,” Hill said, via Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I certainly missed having him around today, but we’re not going to lose a day of prep for a big game. I thought we had a good day of practice.”

The Saints put three players on the COVID-19 reserve list last week. Running back Ty Montgomery is back with the team while defensive end Cam Jordan and running back Mark Ingram remain on the list.