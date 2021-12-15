Steelers put B.J. Finney on IR, designate J.C. Hassenauer for return

Getty Images

The Steelers have one offensive lineman heading to the injured reserve list while another one is on his way back to the lineup.

The team announced that B.J. Finney is going on injured reserve with a back injury. Finney started at left guard in Weeks 12 and 13, but left the latter game early as a result of the injury.

He has appeared in seven total games this year and has started 15 times for the Steelers since first joining the team in 2016.

Finney stepped in for J.C. Hassenauer, who had started at left guard in Week 11 and went down with a pectoral injury. It was the first start of the year for Hassenauer.

John Leglue started at left guard in last Thursday’s loss to the Vikings. Kevin Dotson started the first nine games of the year and remains on injured reserve.