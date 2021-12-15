Taylor Heinicke on elbow injury: It didn’t hurt today, so it’s all around good news

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to exit last week’s loss to Dallas due to injury, but at this point, it’s looking like he’ll be OK to play the Eagles on Sunday.

Heinicke left the Week 14 contest due to a knee injury. But he also is dealing with an elbow issue. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the quarterback said his knee isn’t as much of a problem as his elbow.

“There’s some bruising there, it’s tender, hurts a little bit,” Heinicke said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I went out and practiced today and the elbow didn’t hurt when I was throwing, so it’s all around good news.”

The Football Team especially needs Heinicke given that backup Kyle Allen is one of many Washington players to land on the COVID-19 list this week after testing positive for the virus.

“It’s unfortunate that he tested positive,” Heinicke said. “I’ve talked to him. He said he feels fine, so that’s good news. But for me, I can’t control what that test says. I try to be as careful as I can to be available for this team.”

Heinicke has previously disclosed that he is vaccinated.

At 6-7, Washington is currently the NFC’s No. 7 seed. The Football Team can solidify that position — and push 6-7 Philadelphia further out of contention — with a victory on Sunday.