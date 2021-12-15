Texans place three players on COVID-19 reserve list, including Christian Kirksey

Getty Images

Texans starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. On Wednesday, the team placed starting linebacker Christian Kirksey, reserve safety A.J. Moore and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Texans running backs David Johnson and Jaylen Samuels went on the COVID-19 reserve list before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, although Johnson’s ended up being a false positive.

Coach David Culley said Wednesday the Texans are almost fully vaccinated. Former linebacker Zach Cunningham, who was released last week and claimed by the Titans, and current linebacker Eric Wilson were the only unvaccinated players, according to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans also announced they designed defensive end Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve. He practiced Wednesday.

Jenkins torn a posterior cruciate ligament against the Titans on Nov. 21, and he went on injured reserve six days later.

The team placed receiver Davion Davis on injured reserve. He is out for the season with a fractured leg.