Titans designate Bud Dupree to return from IR

As the season reaches its stretch run, the Titans are getting healthier.

Tennessee has designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Dupree has been out since suffering an abdominal injury against New Orleans early on in the Week 10 victory.

Dupree has appeared in seven games for Tennessee this season with a pair of starts. He has seven total tackles with a sack, a forced tubule, and a pass breakup. He signed with the Titans in the offseason after spending his first six years with Pittsburgh. Dupree tore his ACL late in the 2020 season.

The Titans have 21 days to activate Dupree to their 53-man roster.

Tennessee has also defensive back Nate Brooks to its practice squad after cornerback Breon Borders left the practice squad to sign with Arizona’s 53-man roster.