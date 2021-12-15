Tyrann Mathieu sees “big challenge” in playing without Chris Jones

USA TODAY Sports

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu called Thursday’s game against the Chargers “probably the most important game we’ve played up to this point” and the team is likely heading into that matchup without the help of defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, which means he’ll be out unless he tests negative twice in the next two days. Mathieu noted the significance that absence would mean for the Chiefs defense as they try to get some payback for a 30-24 loss in Week Four, but he also noted that the defense has players like Frank Clark, Melvin Ingram, Charvarius Ward, and Willie Gay available when they weren’t on hand last time.

“The only guy you can really compare him to is Aaron Donald when you talk about inside dominance,” Mathieu said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “It’s going to be a big challenge for us to replace him. But we’re healthier. Up front, we’re able to rotate those guys in and out. All those things will work out for us Thursday.”

The Chiefs turned the ball over four times in the first matchup between the teams and the Chargers turned three of them into touchdowns, including the fourth quarter game-winner. Cleaning things up on that front would likely join the new faces in making it easier to deal with Jones’ absence on the other side of the ball.