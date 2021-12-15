Washington adds an 18th player to its COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

When will it stop? That’s certainly what the Washington Football Team wants to know after placing an eighth player on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Cornerback Troy Apke was the lastest addition.

Quarterback Kyle Allen, linebacker Milo Eifler, safety Darrick Forrest, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, tight end Sammis Reyes and receiver Cam Sims also went on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Washington now has 18 players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Cleveland also has 18, and the Rams have 16 players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“The way it’s spreading, you almost wonder if it’s the new variant,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said. “Nobody expected this variant. I’m almost leaning towards the fact that because it’s spreading so quickly around the league right now, you almost feel it’s a matter of time. I don’t think anybody expected it to be like this. This is a little more beyond what we anticipated.”