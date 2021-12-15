Washington places seven more on COVID list, including Kyle Allen, Matt Ioannidis

Getty Images

Washington placed seven more on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday. The team now has 17 players on the list.

The latest players from the team to go on the COVID-19 reserve list are quarterback Kyle Allen, linebacker Milo Eifler, safety Darrick Forrest, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, tight end Sammis Reyes and receiver Cam Sims.

Allen played in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys after Taylor Heinicke injured a knee. Washington does not expect Heinicke’s injury to keep him out this week.

Washington signed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to its practice squad, according to Kenny Zuckerman, Ta’amu’s agent. Heinicke was Ta’amu’s backup with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in 2020. Washington also has Kyle Shurmur on its practice squad.

The team has eight available defensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, with defensive tackle Daron Payne the only starter left. Washington signed Nate Orchard off Green Bay’s practice squad Tuesday and has third-string defensive ends Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi along with three defensive tackles from the practice squad in Gabe Wright, Hercules Mata’afa and David Bada.