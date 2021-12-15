Washington placing Matt Ioannidis on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Washington also has a COVID-19 problem.

According to multiple reports, the Football Team is placing defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on its COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

This will be the fifth consecutive day with at least one player added to COVID reserve for Washington.

Ioannidis has played 56 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps this season, appearing in 12 games with three starts. He has 26 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and eight QB hits.

With Ioannidis, the Football Team will have 11 players on its COVID-19 list — seven of whom are on the defensive line. That could make for some roster shifting as the 6-7 Football Team prepares to play the 6-7 Eagles on Sunday.