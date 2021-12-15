Xavier McKinney, Aaron Robinson, Cam Brown go on Giants COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Giants are up to six new additions to their COVID-19 reserve list over the last couple of days.

The team announced that safety Xavier McKinney, cornerback Aaron Robinson, and linebacker Cam Brown have been added to the list on Wednesday afternoon. They join wide receiver Kadarius Toney, linebacker Oshane Ximines, and wide receiver John Ross.

In their announcement, the Giants said all the players other than McKinney have tested positive. McKinney is an unvaccinated close contact, so he will have to stay out five days but the team says he could play against the Cowboys Sunday as long as he continues testing negative.

If vaccinated, current protocols say players can return after two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive have to isolate for 10 days.