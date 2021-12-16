Aaron Donald listed as DNP with knee injury for Rams

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams did not practice on Wednesday due to a rash of COVID-19 cases sending the whole organization into remote operations.

But if the team had been able to practice, defensive tackle Aaron Donald still would not have participated.

Donald was listed as not practicing with a knee injury on the team’s estimated practice report for Wednesday.

Donald played the entire game for the Rams in Monday night’s win over the Arizona Cardinals and sacked Kyler Murray on the game’s final play. So unless something significant happened in the interim, it would seem a bit surprisingly if the knee issue would keep him out for this week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams currently have 16 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list split between their active roster and practice squad. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day headline the list of names currently on the list for Los Angeles.

In addition to Donald, center Brian Allen would not have practiced with a knee injury as well. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines would have been limited with a hand injury.