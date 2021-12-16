Aaron Jones out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Running back Aaron Jones went from limited participation in Packers practice on Wednesday to out of it altogether on Thursday.

Jones was listed with a knee injury on Wednesday and had an illness added to his entry on the injury report. The Packers will practice again on Friday and Jones’ participation level will help determine what, if any, injury designation he gets for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Jones missed the team’s Week 11 loss to the Vikings, but he’s been on the field for the other 12 games this season.

The only other change from Wednesday’s practice was that tight end Marcedes Lewis took a rest day and did not participate. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) remained limited and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) joined quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) in sitting out of practice.